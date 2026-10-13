Reuters: The US explained to Ukrainian officials that permission to export diesel from Russia is an “attempt” to bring Putin back to negotiations

During talks with Ukrainian officials in Miami, the US President Donald Trumpʼs envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff said that allowing the export of Russian diesel fuel is an attempt to bring Russia back to negotiations.

Reuters reports this, citing three sources familiar with the details of the meeting.

In particular, they noted that Vladimir Putin is not ready to negotiate at this time. One of the interlocutors told reporters that the diesel fuel agreement could help "soften" Moscowʼs position, in particular because it "sends a signal that Trump is ready to cooperate" with Russia.

At the same time, Ukrainian officials present at the meeting were skeptical of the US approach.

During the meeting, Kushner recalled Trumpʼs request to stop the strikes on Russian oil refineries, noting that they had made this request several times. The US president has said that the attacks on Ukraine are leading to an increase in global fuel prices, but most experts believe that the main factor in the high prices is the war in Iran.

According to a journalist source, the parties discussed security guarantees for Ukraine at the meeting. Kushner and Witkoff also emphasized to Ukrainian officials “everything the United States has done for Ukraine”. The Americans did not threaten to stop military aid if Ukraine did not agree to stop strikes on Russian oil refineries.

What preceded

On October 9, Donald Trump reported that he had reached an agreement with Vladimir Putin to supply Russian diesel fuel to the American and world markets. According to him, Russia will initially supply 300 000 tons of fuel, in November — another 500 000 tons, then — another million tons. Later, Russia will supply another three million tons of fuel.

At the time of the announcement, a Ukrainian negotiating team was in the United States to discuss ending the war. President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the Ukrainian negotiating team was being “used as a cover” and that Trump’s statement was not honest and cooperative.

Axios, citing sources, wrote that Trump allowed Russia to supply diesel fuel because Volodymyr Zelensky refused to stop strikes on refineries in Russia.

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