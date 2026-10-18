“Sense Bank” and “Ukrgasbank” are preparing for sale. The government has created the necessary commission for this

The government has formed a commission to sell state-owned stakes in “Sense Bank” and “Ukrgasbank”.

This was reported by the Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky.

Representatives of international financial organizations and EU institutions may join its work.

The commission will determine the terms of the competitions, admit participants, agree on the starting price and select the winners. The final decisions will be approved by the government. The Ministry of Finance has already selected advisors for both banks.

In August, the government instructed the Ministry of Finance to intensify the sale of state-owned Sense Bank. At the same time, the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) began inspections of “Sense Bank".

This was preceded by the “Forrest Gump” investigation into the legalization of UAH 150 million to pay bail for the “Midas” case suspect, former Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko. According to the investigation, the money was "laundered" through “Sense Bank”.