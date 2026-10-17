A map of the approximate movement of drones and missiles has appeared in the “Air Alert” application. What targets does it show

A map of the approximate movement of Russian drones and missiles has appeared in the official Ukrainian application "Air Alert".

This was reported by the Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky.

This feature was jointly created by the Ministry of Digital Affairs, the Ministry of Defense, the Air Force of Ukraine, and Ukrainian IT companies. The Prime Minister clarifies that the map does not show the exact location of targets in real time.

The “Air Alert” application website states that the following targets can be viewed on the map: cruise missiles, “Banderols”, “Shaheds”, and guided aerial bombs. To do this, you need to zoom in, turn on the 10×10 km grid, and display the high-risk zone.

However, this map does not show all air targets. The application does not show, in particular, ballistic missiles and targets faster than 2 000 kmph.

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