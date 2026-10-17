Russia attacked “Zaporizhstal” for the 5th time. 6 ballistic missiles were fired at the plant

On October 17, the Russian army attacked the “Zaporizhstal” metallurgical plant for the 5th time. This time, 6 ballistic missiles were fired at it.

This is stated in a statement by “Metinvest”.

After a series of previous attacks, the plant never returned to normal production. This time, Russian missiles attacked internal energy and logistics infrastructure. The production site was also hit.

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Before that, the Russians attacked “Zaporizhstal” on August 11 and 27, and September 12 and 17. During this time, 23 missiles hit the plant. As a result, eight employees of the enterprise were killed, and another 31 metallurgists were injured.

After the attack on August 11, the “Zaporizhstal” plant completely stopped production. It has not yet been fully restored.

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