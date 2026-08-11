“Zaporizhstal” completely halts operations due to night attack. Seven plant workers killed in strike

The “Zaporizhstal” steelworks has completely stopped operations due to a nighttime attack. The Russians struck at the plantʼs workers who were taking cover, killing seven.

This was reported by the “Metinvest” company, which owns “Zaporizhstal”.

Another 21 “Zaporizhstal” employees were injured. In total, the number of injured people due to the night strike on Zaporizhzhia has increased to 24 people. Tomorrow has been declared a Day of Mourning in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Other production sites of “Metinvest” Zaporizhzhia enterprises are operating at reduced capacity.

Getty Images / «Babel'»

On the afternoon of August 11, the Russians continued to strike at Ukraine. In Kramatorsk, they hit a church — the dome of the temple caught fire. Rescuers extinguished the fire.

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The Russian army also hit a truck carrying oil in the Odesa region, killing two people and injuring three others. The attack caused the truck and a passenger car to catch fire.