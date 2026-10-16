UN: Record number of people killed and injured in war in Ukraine in September and October

A record number of civilians were killed and injured in September and October 2026 due to increased attacks on Ukraineʼs energy infrastructure.

This was reported in the report of the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine.

Thus, this September, at least 328 people were killed and another 2 105 were injured. This is 85% more than in September 2025 (249 killed and 1,068 injured). Civilians were injured in 22 regions of Ukraine in September (the vast majority of victims were in Kyiv).

In the capital, people became victims of Russian attacks on 22 out of 30 days — more often than in any other month since the beginning of the war.

The first two weeks of October were also among the deadliest for civilians in recent years.