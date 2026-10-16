The shooter who killed 5 Ukrainian soldiers has been taken into custody

A Russian serviceman who shot and killed 5 Ukrainian soldiers in the Kharkiv region has been taken into custody without bail.

This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutorʼs Office.

The investigation revealed that the suspect is Leonid Ryzhikov, a native of St. Petersburg. He served in the motorized rifle regiment of the Russian Armed Forces as part of the 6th Combined Arms Army.

Суспільне Харків

In early October, the Russian man set off on foot towards Kharkiv, changing into civilian clothes along the way. Firstly, he killed a 60-year-old fisherman, took his personal belongings, and dumped his body in the river.

On October 13, in the village of Momotove, an attacker entered a house where fighters of the 72nd Separate Mechanized Brigade were staying and opened fire on them. Five Ukrainian defenders were killed. After that, the attacker got rid of his weapon and continued his journey to Kharkiv, where he was detained the next day.

Investigators are currently investigating Ryzhikovʼs motives in trying to get to Kharkiv. The occupier has been charged with violating the laws and customs of war, resulting in the death of people. He faces 10 to 15 years in prison or life imprisonment.

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