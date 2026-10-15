A suspicion was declared to Russian soldier who shot five Ukrainian soldiers in the Kharkiv region

The Russian soldier who killed five soldiers of the 72nd Separate Mechanized Brigade and a civilian fisherman in the Kharkiv region on October 13 was reported under suspicion.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) wrote about this.

The suspect is Leonid Ryzhikov, a native of St. Petersburg. He served in a motorized rifle regiment of the Russian Armed Forces as part of the 6th Combined Arms Army.

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In early October, he set off on foot towards Kharkiv, changing clothes along the way. On October 13, the man entered a house in the village of Momotove, where soldiers from the 72nd Separate Mechanized Brigade were stationed, and opened fire on them with an automatic rifle. He killed five soldiers, then threw away his weapon and continued moving towards Kharkiv. The next day, he was detained in one of the cityʼs districts.

Before that, Ryzhikov killed a 60-year-old fisherman and took his personal belongings. He threw the manʼs body into the river. The investigation is also investigating the purpose of his attempt to get to Kharkiv.

The Russian was reported on suspicion of violating the laws and customs of war, which caused the death of people. He faces 10 to 15 years or life imprisonment.

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