Ukrainian Navy attacked six Russian Su-34s at once at an airfield in the Voronezh region (UPD)

On the night of October 15, the Ukrainian Navy attacked six Su-34M bombers at the “Borisoglebsk” military airfield in the Voronezh region of Russia.

This was reported by the press service of the Ukrainian Navy.

Corrected: Initially, the Navy wrote that six Su-34Ms in Russia were destroyed, but then clarified that they were hit.

The attack was carried out by a coastal missile system "Neptune". In addition to the aircraft, the technical equipment that supported the flights was under attack, and a fire and repeated detonations occurred at the airfield.

Su-34M aircraft can simultaneously carry several aerial bombs and missiles of various types. Russia uses them, in particular, for guided aerial bombs strikes on Ukrainian military positions and front-line cities and villages.

So, as the Navy says, a strike on these targets significantly weakens the enemyʼs aviation potential and reduces the intensity of the use of tactical aviation on the relevant front lines.

Ukrainian monitoring Telegram channels reported on the explosions near the airfield that night. The Russian authorities did not comment on the attack.

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