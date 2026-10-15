Russia attacked Ukraine with two missiles and 580 drones overnight. People died in Kirovohrad and Dnipropetrovsk regions

On the night of October 15, Russian troops launched two X-59 missiles and 580 drones of various types into Ukraine.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The air defense forces managed to neutralize 536 UAVs. However, the enemy hit them in 31 places, and debris fell in another 11.

In particular, the Kirovohrad region was under massive attack for more than 10 hours at night. Three people were killed and six more were injured.

In total, 25 locations were hit in the region, including businesses, logistics centers, transport infrastructure, and residential buildings.

Ternopil region was also under attack. An enterprise in Chortkiv area was damaged as a result of a UAV attack. Five people sought medical attention.

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In the morning, the enemy struck the Dnipropetrovsk region. Two people were killed. A private house was destroyed in the Novooleksandrivska community, and houses are burning in Pavlohrad.

In the Poltava region, Russian drones hit two industrial enterprises in Poltava and Myrhorod districts. No people were initially injured.

And in the Odesa region, two multi-story residential buildings, a private enterprise, and a bank building were damaged as a result of further attacks by the Russian Federation. There were no casualties.

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