Lithuania freezes assets of Russian oligarchs Usmanov and Fridman

Lithuania has frozen the assets of Russian oligarchs Alisher Usmanov and Mykhailo Fridman as part of its national sanctions system.

This was reported by Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budris.

Earlier, on September 22, the European Union lifted sanctions against Usmanov and Fridman. At that time, the Ukrainian presidential commissioner for sanctions policy Vladyslav Vlasyuk stated that Ukraine had proposed replacing them with other oligarchs from Russia — Vladimir Lisin and Vladimir Potanin.

Lisin controls “Novolipetsk Metallurgical Plant” (NLMK) — one of the largest metallurgical companies in the Russian Federation. Potanin controls “Nornickel” — one of the worldʼs largest nickel mining companies.

After this decision to lift the restrictions (from September 25), Lithuania began to apply national sanctions against Usmanov and Fridman. They were banned from entering the country for 5 years.

Lithuania also plans to apply restrictions against them.