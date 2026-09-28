Lithuania imposes national sanctions against Russian oligarchs Usmanov and Fridman

On September 25, Lithuania began applying national sanctions against Russian oligarchs Alisher Usmanov and Mykhailo Fridman.

This was stated by the representative of the countryʼs Migration Department Rokas Pukinskas, writes LRT.

The country made the decision after the European Union removed two Russian oligarchs from its sanctions list. Euronews, citing sources, wrote that France and Slovakia had demanded that Usmanov be removed from the sanctions list. Croatia and Italy supported the decision in order to reach a compromise.

The ban on entry to Lithuania for Usmanov and Fridman will be in effect for five years, after which it may be reviewed and extended.

Latvia and Estonia also plan to introduce national sanctions against businessmen.