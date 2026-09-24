Ukraine proposes EU impose sanctions against two other Russian oligarchs instead of Fridman and Usmanov

After the European Union lifted sanctions on Russian billionaires Alisher Usmanov and Mykhailo Fridman, Ukraine proposed replacing them with other oligarchs from Russia — Vladimir Lisin and Vladimir Potanin.

This was stated in a comment to Politico by the presidential commissioner for sanctions policy in Ukraine Vladyslav Vlasuykol.

Lisin controls “Novolipetsk Metallurgical Plant” (NLMP), one of the largest metallurgical companies in the Russian Federation. Potanin controls “Nornickel” — one of the worldʼs largest nickel mining companies.

According to Vlasyuk, if the EU includes billionaires on the sanctions list, it will effectively cut off their companies from trading in the European market.

"Everyone knows about these people, but they avoid taking any action against them. However, now there are levers to advance this solution," says Vlasyuk.

Politico writes that previously, the size of Lisin and Potaninʼs enterprises and their importance to the European market could have saved them from sanctions. In particular, Lisinʼs NLMP owns metalworking facilities in the Belgian region of Wallonia, and also has production sites in France, Italy, and Denmark.

Volodymyr Lisin

Potanin, on the other hand, is keeping Europeʼs dependence on Russian nickel and palladium, especially in the automotive industry, from being included in the sanctions lists.

Vladimir Potanin

Vlasyuk also mentioned the discussion on imposing sanctions against the “Aughinish Alumina” plant, which was accused of supplying Russia with alumina, which is used in the production of weapons.

"Itʼs always the same story. There may be 20 countries for whom sanctions are an obvious solution, and one that is against it. This alumina export should really be banned. For us, itʼs obvious, and we have a lot of ideas for further steps," Vlasyuk added.

On September 22, the European Union lifted sanctions against Usmanov and another Russian oligarch Mykhailo Fridman. Euronews, citing sources, wrote that France and Slovakia had demanded that Usmanov be removed from the sanctions list. Croatia and Italy supported the decision in order to reach a compromise.

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