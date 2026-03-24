Metallurgical plant in Ireland may supply raw materials for the Russian defense industry

The Irish steel plant “Aughinish Alumina”, owned by the Russian group “Rusal”, may supply Russia with alumina used in weapons production.

This is reported by The Guardian, citing public data and a leak of the companyʼs hidden data online.

According to the publication, alumina supplies from Ireland to Russia increased sharply after the start of a full-scale war in 2022. According to data from the analytical platform Observatory of Economic Complexity, exports in 2022 amounted to $243 million, and in 2024 they increased by 55% to $376 million.

The journalists also analyzed data leaks published by the Russian investigative project “iStories” and shared with international media. Alumina from the Shannon estuary plant is being sent to Russian smelters, where it could be used to produce aluminum for the military.

“Aughinish Alumina” is the only alumina producer in Ireland and one of the largest in Europe. The company has been owned by “Rusal” since 2006, a stake in the company indirectly linked to Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska, against whom sanctions have been imposed.

At the same time, such supplies do not formally violate EU sanctions, since the restrictions do not apply to alumina, although aluminum has wide military applications.

Irish authorities have insisted that the plant is not linked to the Kremlinʼs military machine, but new evidence casts doubt on that. Representatives of the company and the government did not respond to requests for comment.

Alumina is aluminum oxide, a white crystalline substance that is insoluble in water and is the main raw material for the industrial production of aluminum.

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