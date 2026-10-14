During the day, Russians struck Lutsk, Rivne, and Kharkiv regions. There are deaths and over 20 people injured

The Russian army has been attacking Lutsk, Rivne, Kherson, Kharkiv, and Kyiv regions since morning. The attacks have resulted in deaths and over 20 injuries.

Babel has collected the main information about the consequences of the shelling.

Six people were killed and 12 others were injured in an attack in Lutsk. The Russians fired on civilian targets.

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Five people were injured in a residential area attack in Rivne. Cars and a house caught fire.

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Five people were injured in Derhachi (Kharkiv region). The fire broke out in a garage box — trucks were burning.

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Two employees of a utility company were injured in Bilozerka (Kherson region).

A man was injured in the Kyiv region, and the attack damaged houses.

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