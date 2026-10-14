Media: Polish Presidentʼs entourage wants to include anti-Ukrainian politician Brown in right-wing coalition in the Sejm

The entourage of Polish President Karol Nawrocki is negotiating with the leader of the far-right party "Confederation of the Polish Crown" Grzegorz Braun to involve him in a pact (coalition) of right-wing forces in the Sejm. This is being done to coordinate political forces before the parliamentary elections.

This is reported by Onet, citing sources.

The day before, Nawrocki said that Grzegorz Braunʼs "Confederation of the Polish Crown" has its own representation in parliament, so "it should be considered as present in Polish politics". According to polls, this political force is popular among Polish citizens.

According to journalists, at the direction of Nawrocki, his ministers have already begun negotiations with Brownʼs entourage — and he is interested in participating in this coalition.

The media notes that Brown has so far been criticized for anti-Semitic antics, as well as pro-Russian and anti-Ukrainian views. However, Nawrocki came to his defense, noting that he is not only one who has pro-Russian sentiments in his political environment.

On September 11, Brown posted a video on his social network X, in which he hits a UPA monument in a village in the Lublin Voivodeship with a hammer. Brown called on the authorities to immediately dismantle the obelisk, because, according to him, it "insults the memory of the victims of the Ukrainian genocide against Poles".

Grzegorz Braun has repeatedly spoken out against the stay of Ukrainian refugees in Poland, and was also the only deputy from the entire Polish Sejm who, in January 2022, did not vote for a resolution appealing to the European Union and NATO to help Ukraine in the war with Russia.

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