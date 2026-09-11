A Polish MP smashed a monument to UPA soldiers with a hammer and boasted about it on social media. The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry responded

The head of the far-right Polish party "Confederation of the Polish Crown" Grzegorz Braun published a video on his social network X in which he hits a UPA monument with a hammer in a village in the Lublin Voivodeship.

Brown called on the authorities to immediately dismantle the obelisk, because, according to him, it "insults the memory of the victims of the Ukrainian genocide against Poles".

The monument is located in the village of Białystok (Hrubieszów County). It commemorates 41 fighters of the Ukrainian Insurgent Army who died in battles against the Soviet NKVD and were buried at this site in 1946. This year alone, the monument has been vandalized three times — in particular, in August, unknown people poured paint on it.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine commented on Brownʼs video and called it "shameful and immoral behavior that cannot cause anything but shame and condemnation in any normal person".

The Foreign Ministry stated that it expects Polish law enforcement agencies to provide a proper legal assessment of these actions. It also called on the Polish side to restore the damaged obelisk and other places of Ukrainian memory in Poland and to prevent similar incidents in the future.

"Political marginals in Poland have come up with nothing better than to fight with graves. Ukraine consistently advocates the same principle on both sides of the border: Ukrainian memorial sites in Poland and Polish memorial sites in Ukraine must be protected. No one has the right to turn memory and respect for the dead into a circus performance to achieve their political goals," the Foreign Ministry emphasized.