An unknown person killed five servicemen of the 72nd Separate Mechanized Brigade in the Kharkiv region. He may be a Russian saboteur

On October 13, an unknown person shot and killed five servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kharkiv region. He is currently being sought.

This was reported by the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office (PGO).

The man opened fire on the servicemen who were in a residential building. They died from their injuries. The investigation is investigating several versions of the incident. In particular, it is being established whether the attacker was a Russian saboteur.

The deceased are servicemen of the 72nd Separate Mechanized Brigade. The brigade wrote that Russian citizens may have been involved in the murder. Details of the case are not yet being disclosed due to security requirements.

A pre-trial investigation has been launched into the intentional murder of two or more people. The possible punishment is imprisonment for a term of 10 to 15 years or life imprisonment.