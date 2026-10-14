About 30 remains of Ukrainians killed by Polish units in 1944 found in Poland

In Poland, the remains of about 30 Ukrainians killed during an attack by units of the Home Army and the "Peasant Battalions" on March 10, 1944, were found.

The Ukrainian Institute of National Remembrance writes about this.

The remains were discovered by a Ukrainian search expedition at an Orthodox cemetery in the village of Lasków (Lublin Voivodeship). Experts found both individual and group burials. The remains will be exhumed and reburied.

According to historical data, more than 300 people died there during the mass murder of Ukrainians.

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This is the second Ukrainian search expedition in Poland after a long break. The previous one took place in the fall of 2025 in the village of Yurechkova. They searched for the remains of the UPA fighters there, but they were never found.

Relations between Poland and Ukraine in the context of exhumations

After Ukraine gained independence, the issue of the Volyn tragedy was repeatedly raised by politicians in both countries. Ukraine and Poland held joint events to honor the victims and tried to find points of understanding. However, after Poland recognized the Volyn tragedy as genocide in 2016, discussions intensified.

In response to the destruction of Ukrainian monuments in Poland, Ukraine imposed a moratorium on the exhumation of Polish graves. Despite agreements in 2020 and 2022 on cooperation in the field of historical memory, the issue remained unresolved.

In 2023, Ukraine allowed joint research of the burials in Puzhnyky, but Poland has still not fulfilled Kyivʼs request to restore the memorial plaque on the grave of the UPA soldiers on Monastyr Mountain.

In January 2025, Ukraine allowed the exhumation of the bodies of Polish victims of the Volyn tragedy for the first time. And in May, the exhumation of the victims of 1945 was completed in the Ternopil region. In Poland, it was called a breakthrough.

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