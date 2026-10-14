Ukrainian military regains another 101 km² of territory within Operation “Vivaldi”

The Third Army Corps, together with the attached units, recaptured another 101 km² of Ukrainian territory as part of Operation “Vivaldi”. This was the fourth phase of the operation.
This was reported by the Third Army Corps.
The military liberated three more settlements — Zelena Dolyna, Lypove, and Kolodyazi.
According to the corps commander Andriy Biletsky, during the 4th stage of the operation, the Russians lost about 3 000 soldiers.
During the entire operation, 16 settlements were returned to full control of Ukraine. The Russian army lost 8 000 of its soldiers.
He added that the Ukrainian military prevented the Russian army from outflanking the Slovyansk-Kramatorsk agglomeration and pinning it down, and also protected the Kharkiv-Slovyansk highway.
The military also thwarted the offensive of the Russian group "West" and forced it to transfer part of the units of the 1st Tank Army.
- The Operation “Vivaldi” became known on September 15. The total area of the liberated territory in the Donetsk region since then is 277 km². In total, the operation has four stages.
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