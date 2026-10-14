Ukrainian military regains another 101 km² of territory within Operation “Vivaldi”

The Third Army Corps, together with the attached units, recaptured another 101 km² of Ukrainian territory as part of Operation “Vivaldi”. This was the fourth phase of the operation.

This was reported by the Third Army Corps.

The military liberated three more settlements — Zelena Dolyna, Lypove, and Kolodyazi.

According to the corps commander Andriy Biletsky, during the 4th stage of the operation, the Russians lost about 3 000 soldiers.

During the entire operation, 16 settlements were returned to full control of Ukraine. The Russian army lost 8 000 of its soldiers.

Скриншот DeepState

He added that the Ukrainian military prevented the Russian army from outflanking the Slovyansk-Kramatorsk agglomeration and pinning it down, and also protected the Kharkiv-Slovyansk highway.

The military also thwarted the offensive of the Russian group "West" and forced it to transfer part of the units of the 1st Tank Army.

The Operation “Vivaldi” became known on September 15. The total area of the liberated territory in the Donetsk region since then is 277 km². In total, the operation has four stages.

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