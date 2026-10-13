In Kupyansk, Russians fired on civilians, who they — by their own — used as human shields. “Khartiia” captured this on video

Russian military personnel attacked civilians they — by their own — were using as human shields in Kupyansk (Kharkiv region).

The corresponding drone video was published by the military of the 2nd Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine "Khartiia".

On the morning of October 13, Russian military personnel led a group of civilians, including a child, to the “Shebelinka-Ostrohozk” gas pipeline in the Kharkiv region. They had already done this in late September to take civilians to occupied territory and cover the withdrawal of their own forces.

However, this time, on the way to the gas pipeline, the Russians repeatedly opened fire with artillery and mortars. Drone video shows that there are casualties among the people.

According to the military, the shelling was carried out from the eastern bank of the Oskil, where the occupiers are based.

The “Khartiia” emphasizes that this was a deliberate provocation by the Russian Federation to accuse Ukraine of attacking civilians. But the Ukrainian troops did not open fire.

Ukrainian military personnel said that earlier the occupiers used this gas pipeline in Kupyansk to bring their attack aircraft into the city. Now, when the National Guard Corps is conducting counteroffensive operations, the pipe is being used to exit, disguised as civilians.

The “Khartiia” will transfer the recorded materials to the investigation of war crimes.

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