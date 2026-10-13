YouTube blocked the channels of Gazmanov, Baskov and a number of other artists in Ukraine which were spreading Russian propaganda

YouTube has blocked or removed 39 more channels in Ukraine that were spreading Russian propaganda.

This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation.

Among them are channels of Russian artists who support the war against Ukraine and the Putin regime, as well as channels of the propaganda cartoon series "Masha and the Bear" in various languages.

In particular, access was restricted or deleted to the channels of Oleg Gazmanov, Nikolai Baskov, Lolita, Dima Bilan, Basta, Mikhail Boyarsky, Shaman, Denis Maidanov, and others.

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