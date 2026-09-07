YouTube blocks 31 more channels of Russian artists in Ukraine

YouTube has blocked 31 more channels of Russian artists, propagandists, and sanctioned people who support Vladimir Putin in Ukraine.

This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation.

These are mostly Russian performers and cultural figures who support the war, perform at propaganda concerts, and are under NSDC sanctions. Among them are the accounts of Philip Kirkorov, Grigory Leps, Sergey Lazarev, and Valeria.

The channels of Larisa Dolina, Irina Allegrova, and the band Pelageya were also blocked. YouTube also restricted access to the accounts of Denis Maidanov, Yulia Chicherina, and opera singers Anna Netrebko and Vasyl Gerell.

The list also includes the accounts of sanctioned ex-deputies Yevgeny Murayev and Renat Kuzmin, as well as the page of the Russian software development company Kaspersky Russia.

On August 24, YouTube blocked three channels of the Russian animated series "Masha and the Bear" in Ukraine. These are Russian-language, Ukrainian-language, and English-language channels. All of them are on the NSDC sanctions lists.

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