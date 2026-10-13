Russians attacked Ukraine overnight with five ballistic missiles and 108 drones. There are deaths and injuries in Kharkiv

The Russian army attacked Ukraine on the night of October 13 with five “Iskander-M”/S-400 ballistic missiles, 9 “Banderols”/“Dan-T” munitions, and 108 drones. Air defense neutralized 88 drones.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In particular, in Kharkiv, three people died due to a Russian strike on a high-rise building in the Kholodnohirsky district. Currently, 15 people are known to have been injured. In Izyum (Kharkiv region), the Central Market was hit, and a fire broke out at the scene.

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A transport infrastructure facility in Dnipro was damaged after yesterdayʼs Russian attacks. There were also attacks in four districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region.

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In the village of Murovane in the Lviv region, debris from a Russian drone fell on a residential building, with no injuries.

The State Emergency Service clarified that fires broke out in residential buildings — two one-story and one two-story, and three cars were also on fire.

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In Mykolaiv, the Russians targeted a cargo terminal in a UAV attack. Warehouses were also attacked in two communities in the Mykolaiv region.

In the Khmelnytsky region, a medical facility was damaged and four patients were injured due to a Russian attack.

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