Russians hit “Roshen” production complex and attacked Kyiv and Sumy region. There are casualties

On October 12, the Russian army attacked the “Roshen” production complex in Vinnytsia, and also struck in the Kyiv, Sumy, and Kherson regions.

Babel collected information about the consequences of enemy strikes.

“Roshen” says no one was injured because people were in shelters. The company also denied information about “drone production” at its enterprises. They say they produce confectionery products and do not manufacture drones or other military products.

One person was killed and two others were injured in the Kyiv region. Four people were injured in a hit on a high-rise building in Kyiv.

A woman was injured in Novovorontsovka (Kherson region).

Two people were injured in Hlukhiv (Sumy region).

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