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Russians hit Dnipro, Kharkiv and Donetsk regions. There are dead and injured

Author:
Veronika Dovhaniuk
Date:

The Russian army attacked the Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, and Donetsk regions throughout the day. There were deaths and injuries as a result of the strikes.

Babel has collected the main points about the consequences of the Russian shelling.

Three people were injured in Dnipro due to a Russian attack.

In Pavlohrad (Dnipropetrovsk region), the number of injured has increased to three.

In the Donetsk region, a family was affected in Cherkasy. Three people died and four more were injured.

In Lozova (Kharkiv region), a woman was killed and seven more people were injured due to Russian strikes on the private sector.

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It also became known that the Russians destroyed the lubricant production facility of the “KSM Protek” company in the Kyiv region.

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