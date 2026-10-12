Russians hit Dnipro, Kharkiv and Donetsk regions. There are dead and injured

The Russian army attacked the Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, and Donetsk regions throughout the day. There were deaths and injuries as a result of the strikes.

Babel has collected the main points about the consequences of the Russian shelling.

Three people were injured in Dnipro due to a Russian attack.

In Pavlohrad (Dnipropetrovsk region), the number of injured has increased to three.

In the Donetsk region, a family was affected in Cherkasy. Three people died and four more were injured.

In Lozova (Kharkiv region), a woman was killed and seven more people were injured due to Russian strikes on the private sector.

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It also became known that the Russians destroyed the lubricant production facility of the “KSM Protek” company in the Kyiv region.

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