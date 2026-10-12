Sweden releases tanker under EU sanctions after it was detained in March

Sweden has released the tanker Sea Owl 1, which was detained in March this year and is under sanctions by the EU, Ukraine, the UK, and Canada.

This is reported by SVT.

Sweden previously determined that the vessel was reflagging. After that, the country received confirmation from Equatorial Guinea that the tanker was flying their flag.

The ship has not yet left Sweden and is currently in the port of Trelleborg. However, the tanker does not need permission from Sweden to anchor, and there must be enough crew on board to continue sailing.

On the evening of March 12, the Swedish Coast Guard detained the tanker Sea Owl 1, which was flying the flag of the Comoros.

At the time, Swedish law enforcement officers suspected that the ship was not in the Swedish ship register, was flying a foreign flag, and therefore had no state that could guarantee safety on board.

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