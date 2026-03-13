Sweden detains Russian shadow fleet ship — second in a week

On March 12, the Swedish Coast Guard detained the Comoros-flagged tanker Sea Owl I. The vessel was detained in Swedish territorial waters.

This was reported by the countryʼs coast guard.

Swedish law enforcement officers suspect that the ship is not in the Swedish ship registry, it flies under a foreign flag, and therefore there is no state that can guarantee safety on board.

According to the Main Intelligence Directorate (known as GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, the “Sea Owl I” is under sanctions by Ukraine, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Canada and Switzerland for transporting Russian oil from ports in the Baltic Sea. The ship has called at ports in Morocco, Brazil, Egypt, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Estonia and Malaysia.

The Swedish Coast Guard reports that the ship is currently anchored south of the Swedish city of Trelleborg. Not far from it is the ship Caffa, which Swedish law enforcement officers detained on March 6. According to the Coast Guard, Caffa is also a ship of the Russian shadow fleet. It was used to transport stolen Ukrainian grain.