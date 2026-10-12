Monitors: Tanker that was supposed to bring diesel to the US actually brought fertilizers

The “Minerva” zen tanker has already arrived in the US. It was expected to be carrying diesel fuel purchased in Russia, but monitoring services claim that it is actually carrying fertilizer on board.

The tanker has already arrived in the United States, according to “Marine Traffic” data. It is currently in port near Wilmington, North Carolina.

Another service — “TankerTrackers” — writes that the tanker brought liquid fertilizer to the United States, namely a carbide-ammonia mixture. Its import is allowed under the ban on hydrocarbon imports, which the United States introduced in March 2022. The importer in Wilmington is “EuroChem” North America.

The “Live-AIS” platform, which previously wrote that the ship was carrying diesel, has deleted its previous post.

On October 9, Trump reported that Russia had agreed to supply diesel to the US and global markets in order to lower fuel prices. The US Treasury Department then announced that the Office of Foreign Assets Control was issuing a temporary license to export Russian diesel.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.