Ukraine proposes EU impose sanctions against ten more Russian oligarchs

Ukraine considers the European Unionʼs decision to exclude two Russian businessmen from the sanctions list a mistake and will propose imposing sanctions against ten more Russian oligarchs.

This was stated by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha before the meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council in Luxembourg, a Babel correspondent reports.

"During war, sanctions will never be enough. Our position is that removing two Russian oligarchs from the sanctions list was a wrong move. It was the wrong decision. That is why we will propose imposing sanctions against ten more Russian oligarchs," Sybiha said.

He also expressed hope that the European Union will adopt the 22nd package of sanctions against Russia as soon as possible. According to him, the EU should increase pressure on Moscow, isolate Russia, and make full use of frozen Russian assets.