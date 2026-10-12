Joint CSTO military exercises with the participation of Russia and three other countries have begun in Belarus

Joint military exercises of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) with the participation of Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan began in Belarus on October 12. The exercises, called "Indestructible Brotherhood — 2026" and "Barrier-2026", will last until October 16.

This was reported on the CSTO website.

In total, the exercises are planned to involve 1 500 servicemen, over 300 pieces of weapons, military and special equipment, as well as approximately 80 drones of various types. The training will take place at the “Losvido” and “Starodorozhye” training grounds in Belarus.

CSTO claims that these measures are planned and not directed against third states. During the exercises "Indestructible Brotherhood — 2026" they are to practice conducting peacekeeping operations, and within the framework of "Barrier-2026" they are to learn how to respond to biological threats.

In May, Belarus and Russia conducted joint military exercises on the combat use of nuclear weapons and nuclear support.

The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) is a military-political alliance of post-Soviet countries, established in 1992. The treaty was signed in Tashkent by Armenia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan. CSTO currently consists of six states: Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, and Tajikistan.

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