Russians attacked Ukraine with 121 drones at night. A high-rise building in Kharkiv was under attack. There are casualties

On the night of October 12, the Russian army attacked Ukraine with 121 attack UAVs of the “Shahed” and “Gerbera” types, as well as imitation drones of the “Parody”, “Banderol”/Dan-T types, and the Kh-59 guided missile. Air defense neutralized 89 of them.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In particular, in Kharkiv, the “Shahed” hit a high-rise building, destroying two floors in one of the entrances. Five people were injured. On the evening of October 11, the Russians attacked a store. Three people were killed, including a 16-year-old teenager. Another 22 people were injured, including two children.

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In the Dnipropetrovsk region, after a Russian strike, a large-scale fire broke out on the territory of the enterprise.

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Russians struck postal warehouses in the south of the Odesa region. No casualties were reported.

Since the evening, Russians have attacked railway and energy infrastructure in the Korosten area of the Zhytomyr region. No casualties.

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