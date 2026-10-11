The Russians hit Donetsk and Kharkiv with guided aerial bombs, and attacked Rivne, Sumy and Kyiv regions with drones. There are deaths and injuries

Russian forces continued to shell Ukrainian regions with aerial bombs and drones throughout the day on October 11. As of 2:30 PM. One person was reported dead and at least 15 injured.

The consequences in the regions are reported by city councils, regional military administrations, the State Emergency Service, and the prosecutorʼs office.

Donetsk region: Three air bombs hit residential buildings in Sloviansk this morning, injuring seven people. Nine apartment buildings and a shop were destroyed and damaged in the city. Two more residents were injured in a strike on the village of Yasnohirka in the Kramatorsk community.

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Sumy region: At around 5 AM in the Yampil community, a Russian drone hit a car carrying medics who were on their way to an emergency. A 44-year-old driver and a 59-year-old paramedic were injured.

Rivne region: Three people were injured in the Sarny area by a Russian attack. Houses and outbuildings were damaged.

Олександр Коваль / Рівненська ОДА / Telegram

Kharkiv: In the morning, a drone hit a high-rise building in the Kyivsky district, and in the afternoon, guided aerial bombs hit a service station next to private houses. Two houses were completely destroyed, about 15 more were damaged by the blast wave. Several cars are on fire. One woman was killed and at least three people were injured, including a child.

In the morning, a drone hit a high-rise building in the Kyivsky district, and in the afternoon, guided aerial bombs hit a service station next to private houses. Two houses were completely destroyed, about 15 more were damaged by the blast wave. Several cars are on fire. One woman was killed and at least three people were injured, including a child. Kyiv and Kyiv region: In the Darnytsky district of the capital, drone debris fell near a gas station. And in the Bucha area of the Kyiv region, the Russians struck an industrial enterprise. No people were injured.

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