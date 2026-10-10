Russians hit a medical facility in Kharkiv. There are casualties. Zhytomyr region was also under attack (UPD)

On the afternoon of October 10, the Russian army struck a medical facility in the Slobidsky district of Kharkiv, causing casualties. The Russian army also struck other settlements.

Babel has collected the main points about the consequences of the Russian shelling.

A fire broke out at the site of the attack on the hospital in Kharkiv.

UPD 1:17 PM: There are already four victims in Kharkiv.

In Zaporizhzhia, the death toll from the morning attack has risen to 12. Another 14 people were injured. People are still being searched for under the rubble.

One person was injured in a night attack in Korosten (Zhytomyr region).

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A man was injured in Komyshany (Kherson region).

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