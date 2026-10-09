The Russians have started to put twice as many elements on the antennas of “Shaheds”. “Flash” explained why

The Russian army has begun to install twice as many elements on the satellite navigation antennas of the “Shaheds”, which it uses to strike Kyiv.

This was reported by the presidential advisor on the development of technological areas of defense Serhiy "Flash" Beskrestnov.

Previously, they had 16 elements, and now there are 32. "Flash" explained that the "Shaheds" search for a target either using radio control by the operator (via a MESH modem) or using satellite navigation signals (GPS, etc.).

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In order to eliminate the GPS of Russian drones, Ukraine creates interference on satellite navigation frequencies using electronic warfare equipment. To counteract this, the Russians install special CRPA antennas on the “Shaheds”, which neutralize signals from electronic warfare.

According to Flash, the more elements on the antenna, the more EW signals can be suppressed. To prevent this, it is necessary to ensure that there are always 16 EW sources around the “Shahed”. Since the Russians have doubled their number, now Ukraine needs to increase their number as well.

"Flash" noted that it is easier for the Russians to increase the number of elements on the antenna than for Ukraine to add electronic warfare points.