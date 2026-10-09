In South Korea, the opposition criticized the government for the long-standing diplomatic conflict with Ukraine. They call for correcting the mistake

In South Korea, Na Kyung Won — a lawmaker from the main opposition “People Power” party — criticized the countryʼs President Lee Jae Myung for the long-running diplomatic conflict with Ukraine. According to her, the presidential administration is bringing relations with Kyiv to a crisis.

This is reported by the Korea Herald.

The deputy said that she plans to send a letter of thanks to Volodymyr Zelensky to "correct the governmentʼs erroneous diplomatic policy" and "confirm the values of solidarity between liberal democracies".

Na Kyung Won stated that Seoul should disregard the "unfortunate" events that may have occurred in bilateral relations, but rather seek opportunities for further cooperation with Kyiv, given the likelihood of the transfer of new North Korean prisoners of war to South Korea.

What preceded

The diplomatic scandal between Ukraine and South Korea occurred after the disclosure of information about the transfer of North Korean prisoners. Seoul stated that the countries had agreed not to disclose the information, but Kyiv denied the existence of such an agreement. At that time, Korea demanded an apology, but later called it insufficient.

On October 8, the country decided to recall its ambassador from Ukraine. The Foreign Ministry did not specify the reason, but noted that “the government hopes to resolve all outstanding issues between the two countries without hindrance”.

After that, the spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Heorhiy Tykhyi said that Ukraine is ready to resume dialogue with South Korea.