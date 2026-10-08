MFA: Ukraine ready to resume dialogue with South Korea despite ambassador recall

Despite South Koreaʼs decision to recall its ambassador from Ukraine, the Ukrainian side remains open to resuming constructive dialogue, even if it takes time.
This was stated by the spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Heorhiy Tykhyi, in a comment to journalists.
He said that this week the South Korean ambassador was invited to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to present the Ukrainian position against the backdrop of the diplomatic conflict.
"The position of the Ukrainian side was proven to him. We are convinced that diplomacy should prevail over emotions," Tykhyi emphasized.
- South Korea is trying to balance support for Ukraine with a desire to improve relations with Russia. Since early 2022, Seoul has not directly supplied weapons to Ukraine, adhering to its practice of not supplying lethal weapons to countries at war.
- The countries are currently in tense relations due to a diplomatic scandal between Ukraine and South Korea after the disclosure of information about the transfer of North Korean prisoners.
- Seoul said that the countries had agreed not to disclose the information, but Kyiv denied the existence of such an agreement. At the time, Korea demanded an apology, but later called it insufficient.
For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.