MFA: Ukraine ready to resume dialogue with South Korea despite ambassador recall

Despite South Koreaʼs decision to recall its ambassador from Ukraine, the Ukrainian side remains open to resuming constructive dialogue, even if it takes time.

This was stated by the spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Heorhiy Tykhyi, in a comment to journalists.

He said that this week the South Korean ambassador was invited to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to present the Ukrainian position against the backdrop of the diplomatic conflict.

"The position of the Ukrainian side was proven to him. We are convinced that diplomacy should prevail over emotions," Tykhyi emphasized.