South Korea demands apology from Ukraine for disclosing information about DPRK prisoners

South Korea demands explanations and apologies from Ukraine for disclosing information about the transfer of prisoners from the DPRK to Seoul.

Reuters writes about this.

South Korea claims that Kyiv violated the agreement on the confidentiality of the North Korean military, and then denied its existence. At the same time, Ukraine denied this. The Presidentʼs Office stated that Kyiv did not promise not to disclose the fact of the transfer of prisoners.

According to Song Ki Hun, South Koreaʼs senior presidential secretary for public relations, the situation has seriously undermined trust between governments and could affect bilateral relations.

At the same time, a representative of the Office of the President of South Korea reported that Ukraine had warned Seoul in advance about Zelenskyʼs intention to mention the prisoners in his speech at the UN General Assembly.

In 2025, the Armed Forces of Ukraine captured two North Korean servicemen in the Kursk region. In July 2026, Seoul and Kyiv agreed to hand them over to South Korea. President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke about this in his speech at the UN General Assembly on September 23.

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