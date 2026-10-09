Two refineries in the Russian Federation were under attack — in Omsk and Ukhta. Itʼs 1 900 km from the state border of Ukraine

Ukrainian military forces struck an oil refinery in “Omsk” and the “Ukhta” refinery, which is 1 900 kilometers from the Ukrainian border. The former is considered very powerful. It can process over 21 million tons of oil per year.

This was reported by the President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The “Ukhta Refinery” processes approximately 4 million tons of oil per year.

The first object was hit by FP-6s (modified FP-1s), the second by An-196 RS drones, which fly at a distance of up to 2 500 kilometers.

Osinter also reports that a missile hit the Interior Ministry building in Belgorod (Russia). Footage shows the attack damaging the building. The strike also likely caused a fire .