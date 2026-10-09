Russians continued to attack Ukraine since morning. There are dead and injured. Strikes damaged warehouses, houses and shopping centers

Since the morning of October 9, the Russian army has continued to strike Ukraine, causing casualties and injuries. The attacks have burned warehouses, a shopping mall, and residential buildings.
Babel has collected the main information about the consequences of the shelling.
A food warehouse was on fire in Odesa, with the roof of the building damaged. In the south of the region, an administrative building and outbuildings at a recreation center were damaged, and in another location, 11 houses were damaged and a cafe was destroyed.
A UAV attacked a shopping center in Chernihiv, and a fire broke out in the premises.
In Zaporizhzhia, the number of victims of a night attack has increased to 14, including a child and a police officer. A 50-year-old man was killed.
In the morning, an enemy FPV drone attacked a minibus at a bus stop. Three people were injured.
A woman died in the Kyiv region — her body was found in warehouses in the Bucha area, which were attacked by Russian drones yesterday.
A man was killed and three more people were injured in the Kherson region due to Russian shelling.
A woman was injured in an airstrike in Sarny area (Rivne region). Her house was damaged.
A man died in the Donetsk region. In Kramatorsk, FPV drones caused fires in two high-rise buildings, and in Slovyansk, they hit an administrative building and a car.
Three women were injured in a hostile attack in a suburb of Kharkiv.
In Kryvyi Rih, a jet UAV attacked an infrastructure facility. An emergency rescue operation has begun.
A man died in an attack on the energy sector in Mykolaiv.
For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.