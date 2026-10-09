The Defense Forces of Ukraine struck rocket fuel plants and bases in two regions of the Russian Federation at night

On the night of October 9, Ukrainian troops attacked Russian facilities involved in missile launches and the production of missile fuel.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In particular, the facility of the branch of JSC "Center for the Operation of Ground Space Infrastructure Facilities" — the Scientific Research Institute of Launch Complexes in the area of the settlement of Dalne Konstantinovo (Nizhny Novgorod region), which is 740 kilometers from the Ukrainian border, was under attack. Launch complexes and equipment for launching rockets are being prepared there.

In the same region, near the settlement of Surovatykha, the Intercontinental Ballistic Missile Elimination Center was attacked. It is involved in the production of explosives and fuel for Russiaʼs military needs.

Ukrainian troops also targeted the “Redkinsky Research Plant” in the Tver region of the Russian Federation, which produces special fuel "Decylin-M" for cruise missiles (in particular, the Kh-55 and Kh-101), as well as additives for diesel fuel and aviation kerosene. The plant is under international sanctions.