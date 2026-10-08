Russians attack key Kyiv energy facility. Many areas have no electricity, water pressure is also low

The Russians have attacked one of Kyivʼs important energy facilities, causing emergency power outages in many areas. The drone attack continues.

This was reported by the Energy Minister Denys Shmyhal.

“Ukrenergo” wrote that as a result of Russian shelling, elements of the electrical network have been turned off, which has caused power outages in some areas of Kyiv. Also, on October 9, power outages will be introduced in some regions of Ukraine.

In Kyiv, due to a power outage, the movement of metro trains and escalators was suspended. In addition, the movement of part of Kyivʼs public transport was suspended. The Secretary of the Borshchahivka Village Council Oleksandr Medvid wrote that due to the power outage of "Kyivvodokanal", the Kyiv sewage system is temporarily not receiving wastewater from the Borshchahivka community.

In the Holosiivsky, Pechersky, Svyatoshynsky, Solomyansky and Shevchenkivsky districts of Kyiv, there is a decrease in pressure in the water supply networks. Some houses are temporarily without water.

In total, 19 people were injured and four more died in Kyiv as a result of Russian attacks on October 8. Two of the injured are in serious condition.

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