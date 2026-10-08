Electricity prices in Ukraine will not change during the heating season

The electricity tariff for Ukrainians will not change until the end of the heating season.

This was reported by the Energy Minister Denys Shmyhal.

This is due to the fact that, at the request of the Ministry of Energy, the government extended the validity of special obligations in the electricity market until March 31, 2027.

Therefore, Ukrainians will continue to pay for electricity at the same rate — 4.32 UAH per kWh.

For houses with electric heating, as well as without gasification or centralized heating, the preferential tariff will be maintained — UAH 2.64 per kWh.

In addition, gas tariffs for Ukrainians will not change this heating season.

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