Gas prices for Ukrainians will remain unchanged throughout the autumn-winter period

In Ukraine, gas prices will remain unchanged throughout the autumn-winter period. This is due to the fact that the government has extended the imposition of special obligations on the natural gas market until March 31, 2027.

This was reported by the Energy Minister Denys Shmyhal.

Separately, this will allow for the preservation of preferential tariffs for heat supply enterprises and will extend the terms for sales to companies in gas distribution systems. This means that enterprises will be able to purchase gas at a reduced price, including for frontline territories.

Last fall-winter season, the government also adopted a resolution that extended the fixed price for gas for the population and budget institutions.

In 2022, Ukraine introduced a moratorium on increasing utility prices. It will be in effect during martial law and six months after it.

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