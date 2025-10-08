The government has extended the fixed price for gas. How much will Ukrainians pay?

The government has adopted a resolution extending the fixed gas price for the population and budget institutions.

This was reported by the Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko.

The price will remain unchanged until March 31, 2026:

for the population — UAH 7 420 per 1 000 m³ (including VAT);

for budget institutions — UAH 16 390 per 1 000 m³ (including VAT).

In 2022, Ukraine introduced a moratorium on increasing utility prices. It will be in effect during martial law and six months after it.

