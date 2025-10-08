The government has extended the fixed price for gas. How much will Ukrainians pay?

The government has adopted a resolution extending the fixed gas price for the population and budget institutions.
This was reported by the Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko.
The price will remain unchanged until March 31, 2026:
- for the population — UAH 7 420 per 1 000 m³ (including VAT);
- for budget institutions — UAH 16 390 per 1 000 m³ (including VAT).
In 2022, Ukraine introduced a moratorium on increasing utility prices. It will be in effect during martial law and six months after it.
For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.