A new checkpoint has opened on the border of Ukraine and Romania. It will be able to process up to 400 vehicles per day

A new checkpoint "Bila Tserkva — Sighetu-Marmației" on the border of Ukraine and Romania has opened in Transcarpathia. At the first stage, it will be able to process up to 400 passenger cars per day.

This was reported by the Minister of Infrastructure of Ukraine Mykola Kalashnyk.

For Transcarpathia, this is the third automobile checkpoint with Romania. As Kalashnyk specified, for the launch, Ukraine built an access road and installed modular infrastructure for border and customs control. Romania built a checkpoint and a new bridge across the Tisza.

After that, a full-fledged complex for passing trucks and buses will be built at the checkpoint. After the work is completed, it will be able to process up to 360 trucks and 50 buses per day.

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Construction of the new checkpoint and bridge across the Tisza River began in 2024. The then Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction of Ukraine Oleksiy Kuleba reported that the checkpoint with Romania, after opening, will become the largest.

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