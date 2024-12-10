A bridge will be built across the Tisza on the Ukrainian-Romanian border — the Cabinet of Ministers approved the agreement

On December 10, the Government of Ukraine approved an agreement with the authorities of Romania on the construction of a road border bridge across the Tisza River.

This was reported by the representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk.

The bridge will be built between the village of Bila Tserkva in the Transcarpathian region of Ukraine and the city of Sgetu-Marmatsia in Romania. It will connect the two states within the future Bila Tserkva — Sigetu-Marmatsiei checkpoint. According to Melnychuk, the agreement on the implementation of the project was signed on October 18, 2023.

According to the Ministry of Development of Communities and Territories of Ukraine, the technical and economic justification for the construction of the PP, protective dam, service area and access road to the bridge between the two countries is currently being developed. Specialists from Romania have already started the construction of the bridge.

"It is expected that 400 trucks, 600 cars and 80 buses will cross the new checkpoint during the day. So this checkpoint with Romania will become the largest after opening," says the Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction of Ukraine Oleksiy Kuleba.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that in general they want to create 9 new border checkpoints in the western direction and modernize another 13. This will increase opportunities for Ukrainian exports and speed up sectoral integration into the European Union, the government believes.

