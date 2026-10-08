EU extends sanctions against those involved in Russian hybrid attacks for a year

The Council of the EU has extended until October 9, 2027 sanctions against individuals and entities deemed responsible for Russiaʼs destabilizing actions abroad, including Russian hybrid attacks and disinformation campaigns against the EU, its Member States and partners.

This is stated in a press release of the Council of the EU.

In total, 80 people and 20 organizations are currently under EU sanctions due to Russiaʼs destabilizing actions.

Their assets have been frozen. EU citizens and companies are prohibited from transferring funds, financial assets or economic resources to them. People on the sanctions list are also prohibited from entering or transiting through the EU.

Russiaʼs hybrid attacks

On October 8, 2024, the European Union introduced a sanctions mechanism to combat Russian hybrid attacks. The EU includes sabotage, disruption of critical infrastructure, cyberattacks, information manipulation, and attempts to undermine democracy and the electoral process.

Initially, sanctions were only applied against individuals and entities. However, on 20 May 2025, the EU expanded the sanctions mechanism. It now allows sanctions to be applied to assets linked to Russiaʼs destabilizing activities, including ships, aircraft, real estate, and elements of digital and communications infrastructure.

Among the sanctioned individuals are propagandists, TV presenters, editors-in-chief of Russian state newspapers, cultural figures, and influencers. For example, in December 2025, sanctions were imposed against propagandist Diana Panchenko. She is a Ukrainian journalist who, before the full-scale Russian invasion, worked on pro-Russian TV channels associated with Viktor Medvedchuk.