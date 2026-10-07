Moldova sets up protective zones on border with Ukraine due to threat of drone attacks

Moldova is setting up protective zones at border checkpoints so that in the event of drone attacks, workers and people at the checkpoints can evacuate to a safe place.

This was announced by the Minister of Internal Affairs of Moldova Daniella Misail-Nichitin, Newsmaker reports.

According to her, the authorities are also working on transferring Moldovan border guards from joint control points located in Ukraine to Moldova. In particular, we are talking about the “Kryva” and “Palanca” checkpoints.

Misail-Nichitin also reported that the Moldovan border guard who was injured on October 5 near the “Palanca-Mayaki-Udobne” checkpoint is in stable condition in the hospital. His life is not in danger.

Then a shell fell near the checkpoint, ricocheting off the ground into a bus. The checkpoint was suspended for several hours. Moldova said the incident was due to Russian attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure.

In early September, a drone attacked the “Starokozache” checkpoint in Ukraine. Two more drones fell nearby. The attack killed two civilians and injured three more people.

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