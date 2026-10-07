Russians hit Kherson and Kyiv. There are casualties. In Pryluky, the death toll from a night attack has risen to 18

Since last night, the Russian army has continued to attack Ukraine, with Kherson and Kyiv under attack. There have been casualties as a result of the attacks.

Babel has collected the main points about the consequences.

In Pryluky (Chernihiv region), the number of people killed in a nighttime attack has risen to 18. Among them are four children. 55 people were injured.

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In the city of Kremenchuk (Poltava region), the number of victims from the night attack has increased to 41.

The Russians continued to strike Ukraine into the evening. Two people were injured in Kherson and Bilozerka, both in the Kherson region.

In Kyiv, 6 people were injured in a Russian attack.

In Kharkiv, one person was injured in a Russian strike.

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